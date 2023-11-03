Siemens To Invest $150 Mln In Dallas-Fort Worth Plant

(RTTNews) - Technology major Siemens AG (SIEGY) on Friday announced an investment of $150 million in a new high-tech electrical equipment manufacturing plant in Dallas-Fort Worth that would help power American data centers and critical infrastructure.

Production at the new facility in Fort Worth is expected to start in calendar year 2024, gearing up for full operations in 2025. The factory would be built and operated using Siemens advanced manufacturing tools, including digital twin technology and high-tech automation to ensure the highest quality, efficiency and sustainability levels. The Siemens Xcelerator portfolio would be used to capture and analyze data from the shopfloor on production and product performance in real time.

The investment is expected to enable accelerated growth of U.S. data centers, which is being driven by the exponential adoption of generative AI. It would also ensure secure operation of critical infrastructure. This investment specifically supports long-term customers in the data center space, where demand is expected to grow by around ten percent annually through 2030.

With this, Siemens would be delivering on its 2-billion-euro global investment strategy for 2023 that aims to boost growth, innovation and resilience.

Siemens had earlier announced an investment of $220 million in a rail manufacturing plant in North Carolina to bolster U.S. infrastructure and mobility, the construction of which is now underway. In addition, the company is investing in two electrical-products manufacturing plants in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Pomona, California, taking the overall investment in the U.S. this year to $510 million.

The investments form part of Siemens' plans to invest more than $500 million in U.S. manufacturing for critical infrastructure in 2023. The investments are expected to create a total of around 1,700 jobs in the U.S.

