Siemens to buy Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

Siemens is buying Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy, the German engineering company said, as it prepares to merge the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year.

MUNICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Siemens is buying Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy , the German engineering company said, as it prepares to merge the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year. Siemens on Tuesday approved the purchase of Iberdrola’s 8.1% stake in SGRE, at a price of 20 euros ($22.08) per share. Siemens will pay 1.1 billion euros and will transfer the shares its future Siemens Energy business, the company said. ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Edward Taylor) ((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SIEMENS GAMESA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More