Siemens to buy Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa

MUNICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Siemens is buying Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy , the German engineering company said, as it prepares to merge the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year. Siemens on Tuesday approved the purchase of Iberdrola’s 8.1% stake in SGRE, at a price of 20 euros ($22.08) per share. Siemens will pay 1.1 billion euros and will transfer the shares its future Siemens Energy business, the company said. ($1 = 0.9058 euros) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Edward Taylor) ((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SIEMENS GAMESA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.