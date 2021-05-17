Siemens to acquire U.S.-based Supplyframe for $700 million

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Germany's Siemens on Monday said it signed an agreement to buy U.S.-based Supplyframe for $700 million.

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE on Monday said it signed an agreement to buy U.S.-based Supplyframe for $700 million.

"Supplyframe's ecosystem and marketplace intelligence complements our industrial software portfolio perfectly and strengthens our capabilities for the growing market of small- and mid-size customers," Siemens board member Cedrik Neike said.

Siemens said the deal would result in synergies amounting to a mid triple-digit million dollar sum.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters