News & Insights

Stocks
ALTR

Siemens in talks to acquire Altair Engineering, Bloomberg says

October 23, 2024 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

German engineering group Siemens (SIEGY) is working with advisers as it discusses a potential deal to acquire software maker Altair Engineering (ALTR), sources told Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, Crystal Tse and Dinesh Nair. Reuters had reported yesterday that Altair Engineering was exploring a sale after receiving acquisition interest. In afternoon trading, Altair shares are up about 5% to $107.83.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALTR
SIEGY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.