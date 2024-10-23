Siemens in talks to acquire Altair Engineering, Bloomberg says

German engineering group Siemens (SIEGY) is working with advisers as it discusses a potential deal to acquire software maker Altair Engineering (ALTR), sources told Bloomberg’s Katie Roof, Crystal Tse and Dinesh Nair. Reuters had reported yesterday that Altair Engineering was exploring a sale after receiving acquisition interest. In afternoon trading, Altair shares are up about 5% to $107.83.

