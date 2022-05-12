Siemens sees further financial risks from quitting Russia

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE sees further financial risks from its decision to exit Russia, CEO Roland Busch said on Thursday.

"From today's perspective, we foresee further potential risks for net income in the low- to mid-triple-digit million range – although we can't define an exact timeframe," Busch told reporters after the German technology and engineering company reported its Q2 earnings.

