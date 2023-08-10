Siemens seeing 'normalisation' in demand after Q3 misses forecasts

Adds detail, background

ZURICH, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE is seeing a "normalisation in demand", particularly in China, the German engineering group said on Thursday, as it reported third quarter profit which missed forecasts.

The trains to factory automation maker posted industrial profit falling 4% to 2.75 billion euros ($3.02 billion) for the three months to the end of June, missing analyst forecasts for 2.90 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus.

Siemens kept its group level outlook for the year to the end of September, but lowered its expectations for its digital industries business which supplies factories with controllers.

The division, seen by analysts as the jewel in Siemens's crown, now expects comparable revenue growth of 13% to 15%, down from an increase of 17% to 20% expected previously..

Chief Executive Roland Busch highlighted weakening demand after customers in previous quarters had pre-ordered products to avoid shortages.

"We have seen a normalisation of demand, particularly in China and in short-cycle business," he said in a statement.

Order intake at digital industries plunged 37% during the quarter, particularly in the short-cycle factory automation business, Siemens said.

"Orders declined in all regions, most notably in China," the company said, referring to Siemens's third biggest market.

Still the division increased revenue and profit as it worked through its huge order book, and benefited from higher capacity utilisation at its own factories and being able to sell more profitable products.

($1 = 0.9106 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.