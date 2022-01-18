Siemens sale puts Atlantia in high-tech fast lane

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens is giving Atlantia a timely digital ride. The $16 billion toll road group controlled by Italy’s Benetton family agreed https://www.atlantia.com/en/media/press-release/-/press/view/atlantia-agrees-acquisition-of-yunex-traffic-from-siemens on Monday to pay 950 million euros for the $138 billion German conglomerate’s Yunex Traffic management system, its first acquisition since ending a bitter dispute with Rome over Italy’s motorways. Siemens’ “smart city” drive relates mainly to rail not road, making Yunex something of a sideline.

Atlantia is also paying https://www.atlantia.com/documents/37344/176994/2022-01-17+Yunex+v24.pdf/4c1c6cf4-407d-cb91-0fe1-fb66e6d2e72c?t=1642439540260 a generous 17.6 times forecast 2021 EBITDA, a slight premium to the sales last year of rivals TransCore and Cubic. For Atlantia boss Carlo Bertazzo, it’s the perfect moment to pounce on Yunex’s congestion-easing expertise. More than 400 European cities are introducing mobility projects that could be worth 20 billion euros over the next decade. If Yunex grabs a 10% slice, roughly in line with its market share, it would add 2 billion euros of revenue, a 30% annual boost to its current 635 million euro top line. Bertazzo is shifting Atlantia into a higher gear. (By Lisa Jucca)

