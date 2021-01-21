Siemens reports stronger than expected results, to review outlook

Contributor
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens SIEGn.DE reported better-than-expected preliminary results on Thursday for the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 year, driven by the strong performance of its digital division.

Sales for its digital industries unit rose a comparable 5% to 3.765 billion euros ($4.58 billion), ahead of analysts consensus for 3.561 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation came in at 848 million euros.

The trains-to-factory software maker said it would review its outlook for fiscal 2021 when it publishes its full earnings release on Feb. 3.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Chris Reese)

