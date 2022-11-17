Markets

Siemens Q4 Profit Surges, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23 - Quick Facts

November 17, 2022 — 01:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), a German conglomerate, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income more than doubled to 2.91 billion euros from last year's 1.33 billion euros.

Basic earnings per share rose to 3.39 euros from 1.45 euros a year ago. Earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting or EPS pre PPA climbed to 3.59 euros from 1.61 euros last year. Revenue for the fourth quarter climbed 18 percent to 20.57 billion euros from 17.44 billion euros a year ago. Orders increased 14 percent to 21.82 billion euros from 19.07 billion euros last year.

On a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, revenue rose 12 percent and orders grew 7 percent.

Further, Siemens proposed to increase the dividend to 4.25 euros per share from 4.00 euros a year earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Siemens expects profitable growth of industrial businesses to drive an increase in basic earnings per share pre PPA to a range of 8.70 euros to 9.20 euros in fiscal 2023.

In fiscal 2022, earnings per share pre PPA was 5.47 euros.

The company projects comparable revenue growth, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, in the range of 6 percent to 9 percent.

