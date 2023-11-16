Siemens Q4 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF), a German conglomerate, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 35 percent to 1.90 billion euros from last year's 2.91 billion euros.

Basic earnings per share were 2.17 euros, 36 percent lower than prior year's 3.39 billion euros. The prior year result included a 1.1 billion euros pretax gain on the sale of the mail and parcel-handling business.

Earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting were 2.34 euros, compared to 3.59 euros in the prior year.

Revenue grew 4 percent to 21.39 billion euros from last year's 20.57 billion euros, on record-high revenues in all industrial businesses. Orders were 21.80 billion euros, slightly lower than 21.82 billion euros last year.

On a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, revenue rose 10 percent and orders grew 6 percent in the fourth quarter

Further, Siemens proposed to increase the dividend to 4.70 euros per share from 4.25 euros a year earlier

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Siemens Group expects comparable revenue growth in the range of 4 percent to 8 percent.

Further, the company expects profitable growth of Industrial Business to drive an increase in basic earnings per share from net income before purchase price allocation accounting excluding Siemens Energy Investment to a range of 10.40 euros to 11.00 euros in fiscal 2024 from last year's 9.93 euros.

