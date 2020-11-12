Siemens Q4 Profit Climbs, Orders Down; Sees Moderate Rise In FY21 Income; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income increased 28 percent year-over-year to 1.9 billion euros, due to higher income from discontinued operations, which included a pre-tax gain from the spin-off of Siemens Energy.

Adjusted EBITA for the Industrial Businesses increased ten percent to 2.6 billion euros, benefited by a strong performance in the software business and in part by a positive effect related to the stake in Bentley Systems.

In the final quarter, Group revenue totaled 15.3 billion euros, a moderate decline of three percent on a comparable basis.

Orders and revenue were heavily burdened by negative currency translation effects. Adjusted for these effects, orders increased by two percent to 15.6 billion euros.

Mobility, in particular, achieved significant growth.

Further, the company said it is paying about 200 million euros in bonuses to its employees worldwide.

The Managing Board and Supervisory Board are proposing to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting a dividend of 3.00 euros plus an additional 0.50 euro, for a total of 3.50 euros per share. This is lower than last year's 3.90 euros.

Adjusted by ten percent to take account of the market value of the Siemens Energy spin-off, the dividend is at the same level as the prior-year dividend of 3.90 euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, Siemens expects moderate rise in net income despite significant burdens from currency translation effects.

Siemens further anticipates that negative currency effects will strongly burden both nominal growth rates in volume and Adjusted EBITA for Siemens' Industrial Businesses in fiscal 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.