Siemens price target raised to EUR 212 from EUR 190 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Max Yates raised the firm’s price target on Siemens (SIEGY) to EUR 212 from EUR 190 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

