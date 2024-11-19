Siemens price target raised to EUR 210 from EUR 200 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Siemens (SIEGY) to EUR 210 from EUR 200 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Read More on SIEGY:
- Siemens downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 230 from EUR 215 at JPMorgan
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 220 from EUR 212 at Morgan Stanley
- Siemens price target raised to EUR 35 from EUR 21 at Barclays
- SIEGY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
