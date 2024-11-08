Siemens price target raised to EUR 200 from EUR 197 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Siemens (SIEGY) to EUR 200 from EUR 197 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
