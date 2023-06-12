SIEMENS (NSE:SIEMENS) Price Target Increased by 7.93% to 3,654.07

The average one-year price target for SIEMENS (NSE:SIEMENS) has been revised to 3,654.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.93% from the prior estimate of 3,385.69 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,876.58 to a high of 4,725.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from the latest reported closing price of 3,487.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in SIEMENS. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIEMENS is 0.09%, an increase of 20.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 5,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,253K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,240K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEMENS by 15.95% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,174K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares, representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIEMENS by 14.74% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 721K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEMENS by 17.25% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 376K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEMENS by 29.44% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 289K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIEMENS by 17.62% over the last quarter.

