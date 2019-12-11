Siemens names strategy chief Kayser to lead portfolio companies

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published

Siemens named its strategy chief and former Kuka CEO Horst J. Kayser as boss of its loss-making portfolio companies, the German engineering company said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE named its strategy chief and former Kuka CEO Horst J. Kayser as boss of its loss-making portfolio companies, the German engineering company said on Wednesday.

Kayser, 58, will replace Jochen Eickholt as chairman of the six businesses which Siemens is aiming to overhaul.

The businesses which include Siemens logistics, commercial vehicles and mechanical drives employ 21,00 people and had sales of 5 billion euros in 2019. The division narrowed its losses to 71 million euros ($78.26 million) during the 2019 financial year, from a 305 million euro loss a year earlier.

Kayser, who will report directly to Siemens deputy Chief Executive Roland Busch, will take up his new role on Jan. 1.

Eickholt is leaving to join the board of Siemens Energy, the wind and turbine business Siemens plans to spin off next year.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More