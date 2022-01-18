Markets

Siemens Mobility To Divest Yunex Traffic To Atlantia For EUR 950 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Siemens Mobility said it signed an agreement to divest Yunex Traffic, the international road traffic business, to Atlantia S.p.A for enterprise value of 950 million euros.

The agreement marks the conclusion of a bidding process launched by Siemens in recent months, and which has seen Atlantia beat off competition from a large number of international bidders, Atlantia said in a statement.

Closing is expected by September 2022, subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

Munich-based Yunex Traffic is a global leader in the Intelligent Transport Systems and Smart Mobility businesses. Its traffic management and urban mobility infrastructure and platforms are used in over 600 cities and on four continents (Europe, the Americas, Asia and Oceania).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SMAWF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular