Siemens likely to give details of Siemens Energy divestment in November

ZURICH, May 17 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE will "most likely" reveal how it will divest its 31.9% stake in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE in November, with the company still aiming to exit completely, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Wednesday.

"We will share more details at the end of our fiscal year, most likely with our November press conference," Thomas told reporters after Siemens reported its Q2 earnings.

"It is hard to imagine from today's perspective how and when exactly which portion of our shareholding is going to be divested," although Siemens remained committed to exiting completely, he added.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

