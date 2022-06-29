Siemens Healthineers to hold on to ultrasound division - CFO

ISMANING, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE plans to keep its ultrasound equipment business and is in fact investing in it, said the company's chief financial officer.

"There is no sale process for the ultrasound division," CFO Jochen Schmitz said in Ismaning near Munich on Tuesday evening. "We already repositioned the business at the end of last year and are investing heavily in it."

Siemens Healthineers CEO Bernd Montag has questioned the future of the relatively small-scale business, which had sales of about 400 million euros ($420.84 million) last year. "We can be in the business, but we don't have to be," he said at the time.

According to investment bankers, the publicly traded Siemens SIEGn.DE subsidiary had brought in bankers from JPMorgan to review bids that had come in for the division.

($1 = 0.9505 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.