BioTech

Siemens Healthineers says has no interest in buying Qiagen

Contributor
Alexander Huebner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

German health technology company Siemens Healthineers is not interested in a takeover of Qiagen, the genetic testing company which last month said it would start talks with several potential suitors. [nL8N27Y27L]

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German health technology company Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE is not interested in a takeover of Qiagen QIA.DE, the genetic testing company which last month said it would start talks with several potential suitors.

"We know the company of course. We are not interested," Healthineers' Chief Executive Bernd Montag told Reuters in an interview.

As one of its larger peers, Healthineers was seen as a potential suitor but Montag said Qiagen was not the type of company he was interested in.

"We are not looking for profitable niches, but for solutions for the large problems in the health sector," he said.

Qiagen's market value has soared about 30% to $9.4 billion since the company said last month it was open to talks with interested parties, following reports about an approach by life sciences tools maker Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO.N.

Healthineers in October bought Corindus Vascular Robotics CVRS.A for $1.1 billion, its biggest acquisition since listing on the stock market last year.

Speaking at the sidelines of an investor conference in London on Tuesday, Montag said his company was ready for further deals if the right target came along.

"But we feel no pressure to act," he said.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

Sundar Pichai's Google Move Will Increase Visibility, Techonomy's Kirkpatrick Says

David Kirkpatrick, chief executive officer and founder of Techonomy Media, discusses the decision by Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to make Sundar Pichai chief executive officer of both Google and its holding company Alphabet Inc.

Dec 4, 2019
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular