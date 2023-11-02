Siemens Healthineers reviews options for diagnostics unit -source

News & Insights

Nov 2 (Reuters) - German medical equipment maker Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE is in the early stages of weighing options for its diagnostics business, which has little overlap with other units, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The review could lead to a sale of the operation but all options were open, the source said.

Bloomberg first reported that the company was reviewing a sale or carveout of its in-vitro diagnostics operation, and said it could be valued at as much as $8 billion and attract interest from private equity firms.

A spokesperson for the company declined to comment.

Falling test demand hit the company's diagnostics segment in the third quarter, which saw revenue fall 20%.

