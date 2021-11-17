BioTech

Siemens Healthineers raises Varian synergy targets

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Wednesday raised total synergy targets from its recent takeover of U.S. peer Varian to more than 350 million euros by 2025 as the German health group counts on the acquisition to boost growth in the coming years.

Healthineers said it sees annual comparable revenue growth of 6%-8% between 2023 and 2025. Earlier this month, the company said it expected revenue growth between 5% and 7% for the fiscal year 2022, excluding COVID-19 tests.

Earnings per share would rise 12%-15% each year between 2023 and 2025, it said, adding its dividend policy to distribute 50% to 60% of the net income would remain unchanged.

Healthineers said revenue at Varian, the cancer treatment specialist it had bought earlier this year in a $16.4 billion deal, should grow between 9% and 12% each year with operating return on sales rising to well over 20% until 2025.

