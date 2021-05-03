BioTech

Siemens Healthineers raises outlook on demand for rapid COVID tests

Contributor
Caroline Copley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

German health technology company Siemens Healthineers raised its full-year sales and profit forecast on Monday, as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive demand for its rapid antigen tests.

The medical technology group now expects sales to grow 14%-17% in the year to September, up from a previous forecast for a rise of 8%-12%. Adjusted basic earnings per share are seen at 1.90-2.05 euros versus an earlier forecast of 1.63-1.82 euros.

Siemens Healthineers said it now expected rapid antigen test revenues of around 750 million euros in 2021, up from 300-350 million previously forecast.

Sales in the January-March period, Siemens Healthineers' fiscal second quarter, rose to 7.6% to 3.965 billion euros ($4.77 billion), while net income increased 8% to 447 million euros.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

(Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((Caroline.Copley@thomsonreuters.com; +49 (0)30 2201 33584 ;))

