BioTech

Siemens Healthineers raises 2021 outlook on COVID-19 pandemic

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

German health technology company Siemens Healthineers on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2021 sales and earnings per share, citing stronger demand for its antigen tests in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Now expects 2021 sales to grow 8%-12%

Basic EPS now seen at 1.63-1.82 eur/shr

Outlook up on stronger demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Adds details of estimates

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - German health technology company Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2021 sales and earnings per share, citing stronger demand for its antigen tests in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"The outlook was raised based on the ongoing pandemic related demands and a higher confidence in the normalization of the underlying business," said the company, in which Siemens AG SIEGn.DE holds a 79% stake.

The group said it now expected sales growth of 8%-12% in the year to September, compared with a previous target of 5%-8%. Adjusted basic earnings per share are seen at 1.63-1.82 euros, up from 1.58-1.72 euros previously.

"Given the dynamic of the pandemic, we assume that the pandemic-related demand from Q1 will not persist to the same extent through the remaining (year) and beyond," said the group, which will report full first-quarter results on Feb. 1.

Sales in the October-December period, Siemens Healthineers' fiscal first quarter, were up 13.3% at 3.87 billion euros ($4.71 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 52% to 738 million euros.

Siemens Healthineers said it now expected rapid antigen test revenues of 300-350 million euros in 2021, up from 100 million previously forecast.

($1 = 0.8221 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular