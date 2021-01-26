Siemens Healthineers raises 2021 outlook on COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Tuesday raised its outlook for sales and earnings per share in 2021, citing stronger demand for its products in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

