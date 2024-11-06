Siemens Healthineers Q4 Results Rise; Sees Growth In FY25 Adj. Earnings, Comparable Revenues

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net income grew 15 percent to 624 million euros from last year's 540 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.55 euro, up 14 percent from prior year's 0.48 euro. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.67 euro, compared to last year's 0.60 euro.

In the quarter, adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, grew 7 percent to 1.12 billion euros from last year's 1.05 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT margin was 17.7 percent, compared to last year's 17.2 percent.

Revenue increased 4.5 percent to 6.33 billion euros from 6.06 billion euros in the prior year. Comparable revenue growth was 5.6 percent. Excluding the rapid COVID-19 antigen-test business, which ended in the prioryear quarter, comparable revenue growth was 6.5 percent.

Further, the company proposed dividend of 0.95 euro per share for the year, unchanged from the prior year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal year 2025, Siemens Healthineers expects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 2.35 euros and 2.50 euros, and comparable revenue growth of between 5 percent to 6 percent.

In fiscal year 2024, adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.23, with comparable revenue growth of 4.7 percent.

