Siemens Healthineers Q4 Profit Declines; Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported fourth quarter adjusted basic earnings per share of 0.48 euros, down 11% from last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 16.1%, down 280 bps. Net income attributable to shareholders was 428 million euros compared to 502 million euros. Fourth quarter comparable revenue moderately declined by 2.0% on tough comps.

For FY2021 (ex Varian), the company company projects: comparable revenue growth of 5-8%; and comparable adjusted EPS growth of 10 to 18%. Adjusted EBIT margin is anticipated to grow above 100 bps.

