Siemens Healthineers Q3 Results Climb; Updates FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Wednesday higher profit and revenues in its third quarter. Further, the firm narrowed its fiscal 2025 target ranges, citing the latest geopolitical developments, in particular the agreements on trade tariffs.

The company also raised the midpoints of the ranges, mainly due to performance year to date.

Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers, said, "We had a very good quarter with high revenue growth, another increase in profitability and strong free cash flow. Therefore we are raising the midpoints of our outlook. While volatility in the geopolitical environment remains high, our performance shows the value of our healthcare innovations for more and more patients around the world."

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.30 euros and 2.45 euros, compared to previously expected 2.20 euros and 2.50 euros.

Comparable revenue growth is now projected between 5.5 percent and 6 percent over fiscal year 2024, while previous outlook was between 5 percent and 6 percent.

In the third quarter, the company's net income grew 18 percent to 556 million euros from last year's 472 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 0.49 euro, higher than 0.42 euro a year ago.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.64 euro, compared to prior year's 0.52 euro.

Adjusted EBIT climbed 15 percent year-over-year to 953 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved to 16.8 percent from 15.2 percent last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 4.4 percent to 5.66 billion euros from prior year's 5.42 billion euros. Comparable revenue growth was 7.6 percent.

