Siemens Healthineers Q3 Profit Climbs; Lifts FY26 Earnings View, Cuts Revenue Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK, SHL.DE), a medical technology company, reported Friday higher third-quarter profit, mainly with tariff refunds and higher revenues. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company raised earnings view, but trimmed comparable revenue growth outlook.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders reached €669 million, higher than €552 million in the prior-year quarter. Basic earnings per share increased 21.4 percent to €0.60 from €0.49 last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were €0.70, compared to €0.64 a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT reached €1.101 billion, up 15.6 percent from €953 million last year, with tariff refunds benefit in all segments. Adjusted EBIT margin improved to 19.1 percent from 16.8 percent a year ago.

Revenue in the quarter totaled €5.764 billion, up 1.8 percent from €5.662 billion in the prior year. The growth was 2.8 percent on a comparable basis, following a strong prior-year quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now expects comparable revenue growth between 3.5 percent and 4.0 percent over fiscal year 2025, lowered from the previous range of 4.5 percent to 5.0 percent.

However, the company raised its adjusted basic earnings per share forecast to a range of €2.35 to €2.45, up from the prior range of €2.20 to €2.30.

The updated outlook primarily reflects the performance of the Diagnostics segment in terms of revenue, as well as the impact of refunds related to tariffs imposed under the U.S. International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) on adjusted basic earnings per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.