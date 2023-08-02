News & Insights

BioTech

Siemens Healthineers Q3 profit, cash flow fall on COVID test wind-up

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

August 02, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Miranda Murray and Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Wednesday reported a drop in quarterly operating profit and free cash flow due to the tailing-off of its rapid COVID-19 antigen test business.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 740 million euros ($812.59 million) in the third quarter, below the 773 million euros expected by analysts according to a consensus provided by the company.

Free cash flow was down 40% compared with the same quarter last year, at 285 million euros.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Alexander Huebner, Editing by Rachel More)

((miranda.murray@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.