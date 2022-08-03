BioTech

Siemens Healthineers Q3 earnings fall, outlook confirmed

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers reported a dip in its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests dropped and COVID-19 lockdowns in China took their toll on business.

Adds further details, consensus, CEO comment

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE reported a dip in its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, as revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests dropped and COVID-19 lockdowns in China took their toll on business.

Net income fell 8% year on year to 364 million euros ($370 million), the company said. Analysts had expected a rise to 415 million euros, according to a consensus published on Healthineers' website.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 19% to 765 million euros on revenues of 5.19 billion euros, compared to 5 billion euros a year ago.

The company stuck with its outlook for the 2022 financial year as supply-chain headwinds and COVID-19 lock-downs pushed some sales into next quarters.

It said it expected comparable revenue growth of between 5.5% and 7.5% and adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2.25 euros and 2.35 euros.

"Supply-chain headwinds and pandemic-related lockdowns pushed out some sales into the next quarters, and cost increases burdened profits," Chief Executive Bernd Montag said.

($1 = 0.9826 euros)

(Writing by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest BioTech Videos

Innovation of Cell and Gene Therapies

Jul 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular