Siemens Healthineers Q2 Profit Rises; Lifts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Monday that its second-quarter net income grew 8 percent to 447 million euros from last year's 414 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.41 euro, same as last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.44 euro, compared to prior year's 0.46 euro.

Adjusted EBIT was 666 million euros, nearly flat with last year's 665 million euros. Ajusted EBIT margin, meanwhile, dropped to 16.8 percent from 18.0 percent a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter grew 13 percent to 3.97 billion euros from 3.69 billion euros last year.

Further, the company said it has again raised outlook for fiscal 2021 based on continued strong business development in the second quarter and the transformative merger with Varian.

Adjusted basic earnings per share is now expected to be between 1.90 euros and 2.05 euros, compared to previous outlook of 1.63 euros to 1.82 euros.

Comparable revenue growth is now expected between 14 percent and 17 percent, up from previously expected 8 percent to 12 percent.

