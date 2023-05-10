Siemens Healthineers Q2 profit falls as COVID test sales shrink

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-German medical device maker Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Wednesday reported a 30% drop in quarterly operating profit, citing lower contributions from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 681 million euros ($750 million) in the January-March period, less than the 702 million expected by analysts, according to a consensus provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray)

