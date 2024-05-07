News & Insights

Siemens Healthineers Q2 Net Income Rises; Confirms FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported that its second quarter net income to shareholders increased to 426 million euros from 105 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.09 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 822 million euros, up 8% from a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 0.55 euros compared to 0.49 euros.

Second quarter revenue was 5.43 billion euros compared to 5.35 billion euros, previous year. Comparable revenue growth was 3.0%, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect comparable revenue growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%. Excluding revenue from rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, this corresponds to comparable revenue growth of between 5.0% and 7.0%. The expectation for adjusted basic earnings per share remains unchanged at between 2.10 euros and 2.30 euros.

