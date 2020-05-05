Siemens Healthineers Q2 Net Income Rises; Comparable Revenue Up 3.3%

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its second quarter net income rose nine percent to 414 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.41 euros compared to 0.38 euros. Adjusted EBIT rose around six percent year on year to 659 million euros. Adjusted basic earnings per share increased eleven percent to 0.45 euros.

Second quarter revenue was 3.68 billion euros compared to 3.50 billion euros, previous year. On a comparable basis, revenue rose 3.3 percent year on year. Effects from the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted comparable growth with about four percentage points.

The company said, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth targets originally communicated for comparable revenue growth and adjusted basic earnings per share of Siemens Healthineers are no longer valid, and are not likely to be achieved.

