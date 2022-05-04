Siemens Healthineers Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Raises FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its second quarter adjusted EBIT increased 47% over the prior-year period to 980 million euros. This translated into an adjusted EBIT margin of 17.9%, higher than the prior-year quarter. Adjusted basic earnings per share was up 53% to 0.67 euros.

Net income rose 30% to 583 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.51 euros compared to 0.41 euros. Revenue increased to 5.46 billion euros from 3.96 billion euros. Comparable revenue growth was 15.8%, for the quarter. Excluding rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, comparable revenue growth was 4.4%.

Due to the further increased demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, the company again raised outlook for fiscal 2022. The company now expects comparable revenue growth between 5.5% and 7.5% from fiscal 2021, updated from prior guidance of 3% to 5%. The company projects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 2.25 euros and 2.35 euros, revised from prior guidance range of 2.18 euros to 2.30 euros.

