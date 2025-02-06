News & Insights

Siemens Healthineers Q1 Profit Rises, Confirms FY25 Outlook

February 06, 2025 — 01:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its first quarter. The company also maintained fiscal 2025 forecast, expecting growth.

For the first quarter, net income grew 11 percent to 478 million euros from last year's 432 million euros.

Basic earnings per share were 0.42 euro, up 10 percent from last year's 0.39 euro. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.51 euro, compared to 0.49 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric, grew 11 percent to 822 million euros from prior year's 742 million euros. Adjusted EBIT margin was 15.0 percent, up from 14.3 percent a year earlier.

Revenue improved 5.9 percent to 5.48 billion euros from 5.18 billion euros last year. Comparable revenue growth was 5.7 percent.

Looking ahead, for fiscal year 2025, Siemens Healthineers continues to expect adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 2.35 euros and 2.50 euros, and comparable revenue growth of between 5 percent to 6 percent.

In fiscal year 2024, adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.23, with comparable revenue growth of 4.7 percent.

