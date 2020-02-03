Siemens Healthineers Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Up; Confirms FY20 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) reported Monday that its first-quarter net income fell 12 percent to 304 million euros from 345 million euros last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 0.35 euro, compared to 0.38 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT fell 11 percent to 484 million euros from last year's 542 million euros. Adjusted EBIT margin was 13.5 percent, down from 16.4 percent last year. The results were negatively impacted by temporary dip in Imaging.

Revenue for the quarter grew 8.7 percent to 3.59 billion euros from prior year's 3.30 billion euros. Comparable revenue growth was 5.5 percent, driven by 6.7 percent growth in Imaging and 9.5 percent rise in Advanced Therapies.

Bernd Montag, CEO, said, "We started the new fiscal year and the Upgrading phase of our Strategy 2025 with a growth-intensive first quarter. Profitability was held back by temporary effects. Recent major order wins underline the fact that we are more than ever before the preferred partner for efficient and high-quality healthcare. Against the background of our very strong order situation, we are confident for the further development of the current fiscal year."

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2020, the company continues to expect comparable revenue growth to be in the range of 5 percent to 6 percent compared to fiscal year 2019. Adjusted basic earnings per share are expected to be 6 percent to 12 percent above last year.

