Siemens Healthineers Q1 net profit jumps 44%

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German health technology company Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Monday said net profit rose 44 percent in its fiscal first quarter to 437 million euros ($530 million) as it benefited from stronger demand for its rapid antigen tests for the coronavirus.

Analysts polled by the company on average had expected net income of 352 million euros for the October-December period compared to 304 million euros a year earlier.

Last week, the company raised its outlook for 2021 sales and earnings per share, citing demand for its antigen tests in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

