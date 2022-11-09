BioTech

Siemens Healthineers posts FY record revenue

November 09, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Rachel More for Reuters ->

Refiles to remove extraneous words from headline

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE posted record full-year revenue in fiscal 2022 and is targeting adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2 euros and 2.20 euros in 2023, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.

During fiscal 2022, the group achieved comparable revenue growth of 5.9% at around 21.7 billion euros, with full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 3.7 billion euros.

Both were slightly above analysts' forecasts according to a consensus provided on the company's website.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter