Siemens Healthineers posts FY record revenue

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE posted record full-year revenue in fiscal 2022 and is targeting adjusted basic earnings per share of between 2 euros and 2.20 euros in 2023, the U.S.-German medical device maker said on Wednesday.

During fiscal 2022, the group achieved comparable revenue growth of 5.9% at around 21.7 billion euros, with full-year adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 3.7 billion euros.

Both were slightly above analysts' forecasts according to a consensus provided on the company's website.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)

