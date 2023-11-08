Siemens Healthineers posts forecast beating Q4 results

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers SHLG.DE on Wednesday posted better than expected fourth-quarter results helped by its cancer care unit and proposed an unchanged dividend for its fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 1.013 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in the three months through September on revenue of 6.056 billion, the medical device maker said.

Analysts had expected fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT of 981 million euros on revenue of 5.87 billion, according to a company-provided poll.

Siemens Healthineers said it expects adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 2.10 and 2.30 euros and comparable revenue growth of between 4.5% to 6.5% in its fiscal year 2024.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.