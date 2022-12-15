BioTech
Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units - Bloomberg News

December 15, 2022 — 05:33 am EST

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG SHLG.DE and General Electric Co's GE.N healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc MDT.N, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Medtronic, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, had announced plans in October to spin off the two units - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - as it seeks to streamline its portfolio.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Medtronic was also open to a sale at the right price and the businesses could be valued at more than $7 billion. The two businesses were also drawing interest from private-equity firms, according to the report.

Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Siemens Healthineers declined to comment.

Medtronic has been restructuring its business over the last few years in a bid to increase the pace of its revenue growth.

