Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare eye Medtronic units - Bloomberg News

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers AG SHLG.DE and General Electric Co's GE.N healthcare business are weighing a potential acquisition of two units being spun off by Medtronic Plc, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Medical device maker Medtronic and GE Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Siemens Healthineers was not immediately available.

