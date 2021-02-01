BioTech
Siemens Healthineers cash flow doubles on surge in COVID-19 tests

German health technology company Siemens Healthineers said on Monday its first-quarter free cash flow more than doubled, boosted by stronger demand for its rapid antigen tests due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 net profit rises 44% to 437 mln euros

Free cash flow more than doubles to 668 mln euros

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) -

The company, which pre-released its core earnings results last week, said free cash flow more than doubled to 668 million euros ($810.28 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31. from 244 million a year earlier.

Net profit jumped 44% to 437 million euros, compared with 304 million euros a year earlier.

Medical technology companies were hit in the early stages of the pandemic, as patients avoided check-ups for conditions not related to the virus while hospitals put off big-ticket purchases.

Both Siemens Healthineers and Dutch rival Philips PHG.AS have flagged a stronger first half of 2021 as hospitals place delayed orders and demand for equipment to treat COVID-19 patients continues.

Last week, Siemens Healthineers raised its outlook for 2021 sales and earnings per share last week, citing stronger demand for its antigen tests.

It now expects full-year revenue from it rapid COVID-19 antigen test to be between 300 million euros and 350 million euros, versus the previous assumption of about 100 million euros.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

