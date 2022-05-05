Siemens Gamesa's keeps outlook under review as uncertainty persists

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Thursday its 2022 outlook remains under review due to both internal and external challenges.

It also confirmed disappointing preliminary second-quarter sales of 2.2 billion euros and adjusted operating loss of 304 million euros, which were released on April 20.

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

