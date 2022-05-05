Siemens Gamesa's keeps outlook under review as uncertainty persists

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Thursday its 2022 outlook remains under review due to both internal and external challenges.

It also confirmed disappointing preliminary second-quarter sales of 2.2 billion euros and adjusted operating loss of 304 million euros, which were released on April 20.

