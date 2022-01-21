Siemens Gamesa’s appeal blows further out to sea

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is in a weird position. Spain’s 11 billion euro wind turbine maker is one of the market leaders in making offshore wind kit, a sector that analyst Wood Mackenzie reckons could grow at a 21% annual clip in the 2020s as the world decarbonises. But the company’s share price has halved in a year, with the latest 12% drop on Friday triggered by a third profit warning in nine months.

Boss Andreas Nauen has supply chain problems and input inflation that Credit Suisse reckons last year increased costs for all wind turbine makers by a fifth. He could, however, have better managed his misfiring onshore arm, and expectations. His previous worst-case scenario was for a 7% decline in 2022 revenue and a 1% operating margin. That’s now https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnmv.es%2Fportal%2FverDoc.axd%3Ft%3D%257b26e5183e-151a-41ad-b861-567947a38865%257d&data=04%7C01%7Ckaren.kwok%40thomsonreuters.com%7C96b8011f16e1409e50a008d9dccf8d0c%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637783606259692109%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=K2HZopGx2sgFkeq%2BDk53JSAPtDMRluueeR2WJxynve0%3D&reserved=0 a 9% decline and a minu-4% margin.

Bigger Danish rival Vestas Wind Systems’ 6% share price drop on Friday shows supply chain snafus are an industry-wide problem. But Nauen’s missteps mean investors will apply a credibility discount. What to do about that is an issue for Germany’s Siemens Energy, which owns two-thirds of the stock. (By George Hay)

