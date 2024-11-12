Siemens Gamesa Wins GBP 1 Bln Offshore Wind Turbine Contract From ScottishPower

(RTTNews) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., the wind business unit of Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK, SMNEY.PK), announced Tuesday offshore wind turbine supply contract worth more than 1 billion pounds from ScottishPower Ltd. for its East Anglia TWO offshore windfarm.

ScottishPower, a unit of Spanish utility firm Iberdrola, awarded the contract just weeks after renewables auction success.

Under the deal, Siemens Gamesa, the wind business unit of Siemens Energy, will supply 64 of its flagship SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines, which have a rotor diameter of 236 metres for ScottishPower's third offshore wind project in the southern North Sea.

The turbine blades for the 64 turbines for ScottishPower's windfarm will be built in Siemens Gamesa's Hull factory, which provides 1,300 local jobs.

The 4 billion pounds East Anglia TWO windfarm will have the capacity to generate up to 960MW of green electricity, enough to power the equivalent of almost one million homes.

The contract award comes just after ScottishPower announced it is doubling its investment in the UK, from 12 billion pounds to 24 billion pounds, between 2024 and 2028.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said, "This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's growing renewables sector and will power our clean energy future - supporting skilled jobs and green growth in Hull and beyond. Offshore wind is the backbone of our clean power 2030 mission; every new turbine in our waters helps us boost energy security, protect consumers, and tackle the climate crisis. We are making the UK a clean energy superpower, backing industry to build cleaner, global supply chains, and to drive investment into our country."

On the XETRA, Siemens Energy shares were trading at 41.17 euros, up 1.20 percent.

