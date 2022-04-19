Markets

Siemens Gamesa To Sell South European Renewables Development Assets To SSE For EUR 580 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Siemens Gamesa agreed to sell its South European renewables development assets to SSE for a total cash consideration of 580 million euros.

The sale includes a pipeline of onshore wind projects with a total capacity of 3.9GW in various stages of development in Spain, France, Italy and Greece, with the possibility to develop up to 1GW of co-located photovoltaic projects.

A team of around 40 persons from Siemens Gamesa will be integrated in SSE as part of the agreement.

As part of the transaction, SSE Renewables will have the opportunity to partner with Siemens Gamesa on the provision of turbines and associated long-term maintenance services for a portion of wind farms installed and operated by SSE in the next few years coming from the sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular