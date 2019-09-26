Siemens Gamesa to lay off up to 600 staff in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC plans to lay off up to 600 staff in Denmark, the company said on Thursday.

"We regret having to say goodbye to good and valued colleagues," Andreas Nauen, head of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in Denmark, said in a statement.

"These measures are needed to manage an increasingly competitive market in a responsible way," he said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

