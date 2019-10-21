Siemens Gamesa to buy assets from wind turbine maker Senvion

Emma Thomasson Reuters
German-Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa has agreed to buy selected European assets from insolvent German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion for 200 million euros ($223.04 million).

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - German-Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC has agreed to buy selected European assets from insolvent German wind turbine manufacturer Senvion SENG.DE for 200 million euros ($223.04 million).

Siemens Gamesa said the assets it is buying include a large part of Senvion's European onshore services business, all its intellectual property as well as an onshore blade manufacturing facility in Vagos, Portugal.

Senvion, which is in self-administration after becoming insolvent in April, said the deal would secure the jobs of more than 2,000 of its staff, close to 60% of the total, adding it was working on finding additional solutions.

($1 = 0.8967 euros)

